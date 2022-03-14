Cauliflower tacos, churro sundaes, and more: Dine Latino Restaurant Week returns to Philly
Arroz con gandules. Buffalo cauliflower tacos. Seafood birria. Churro sundaes.
Those are some of the delicious offerings available at this year’s Dine Latino Restaurant Week, which kicks off Monday, March 14, and runs through Friday, March 18.
The five-day culinary event is an initiative from the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) that aims to celebrate the city’s Latino-owned restaurants and help the businesses bring in new and regular patrons. This is the fourth restaurant campaign from the organization in two years and includes eateries from across the city.
“We are proud to be a beacon that drives awareness toward the incredibly talented and dedicated Latino-owned restaurateurs who contribute to the City of Philadelphia’s dynamic hospitality landscape,” said Jennifer Rodriquez, president of GPHCC. “We are excited to welcome our returning participants alongside a host of new restaurants for residents and visitors to explore.”
The celebration of Latino-owned restaurants began in 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when the only option available to restaurants was to promote take-out orders, but the event has since evolved.
Fast forward two years, restaurants are able to offer indoor and al fresco dining, but the additional boost is welcomed.
“It puts Latinx restaurants at the forefront of customers’ minds, so that if they’re already getting takeout or going out to eat they are more mindful in choosing to support one of our restaurants instead,” said Sofia Deleon, owner of El Merkury near Rittenhouse Square, which serves Central American street food.
Deleon participated in Dine Latino Take-Out Weekend, the initiative’s first iteration back in April 2020. This time around, her restaurant will be giving out the “fan-favorite churro sundaes” with the purchase of any two entrees. Deleon continues to be part of the food festivity because of how it showcases the diverse range of food that can come from across the community.
“I love to be part of a week that shines a light on the different countries represented in Dine Latino week,” said Deleon.
This year’s event, sponsored by Aramark, has expanded to include restaurants that go beyond the traditional bounds of Latino cuisine. All restaurants will offer patrons a complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrees.
“We feel immense gratitude surrounding the now permanent initiative that has uplifted Latino-owned restaurant businesses in Philadelphia,” said Rodriquez from GPHCC.
Grabbing dinner at any of the participating eateries is an opportunity for Philadelphians and visitors to the city to have a delicious meal — and support family businesses that add so much flavor to our city’s vibrant food scene.
Restaurants participating in Dine Latino Restaurant Week include:
- Adelita Taqueria and Restaurant | South Philly
- Alma Del Mar | South Philly
- Bar Bombón | Center City
- Boricua Restaurant (all locations) | Northern Liberties
- Café y Chocolate | South Philly
- Casa Mexico | South Philly
- Chiquita’s Pizzeria & Mexican Grill | South Philly
- El Merkury | Center City
- Emiliano’s Carnitas | Norristown
- Falls Deli | East Falls
- Izlas | Fairhill
- La Mula Terca | South Philly
- Las Bugambilias | South Philly
- Las Cazuelas BYOB | Northern Liberties
- Plaza Garibaldi | South Philly
- The New Lour & Choo’s | Nicetown
- Tacos California | South Philly
- Taqueria Morales | South Philly
- Queen & Rook Game Cafe | Center City
