“We are proud to be a beacon that drives awareness toward the incredibly talented and dedicated Latino-owned restaurateurs who contribute to the City of Philadelphia’s dynamic hospitality landscape,” said Jennifer Rodriquez, president of GPHCC. “We are excited to welcome our returning participants alongside a host of new restaurants for residents and visitors to explore.”

The celebration of Latino-owned restaurants began in 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when the only option available to restaurants was to promote take-out orders, but the event has since evolved.

Fast forward two years, restaurants are able to offer indoor and al fresco dining, but the additional boost is welcomed.

“It puts Latinx restaurants at the forefront of customers’ minds, so that if they’re already getting takeout or going out to eat they are more mindful in choosing to support one of our restaurants instead,” said Sofia Deleon, owner of El Merkury near Rittenhouse Square, which serves Central American street food.

Deleon participated in Dine Latino Take-Out Weekend, the initiative’s first iteration back in April 2020. This time around, her restaurant will be giving out the “fan-favorite churro sundaes” with the purchase of any two entrees. Deleon continues to be part of the food festivity because of how it showcases the diverse range of food that can come from across the community.