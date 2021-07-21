Marc Zumoff says he’s “just a guy” from Philly. Just a guy? Well, not to everybody who’s watched him make calls on TV for decades.

Broadcaster Marc Zumoff announced his retirement last month after a 27-year run as the 76ers’ television play-by-play announcer. No more cramming for broadcasts, no more lights, camera, and makeup.

Zumoff told “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn that he’s making time for the fourth quarter of his life.

They recently talked about when he first got the play-by-play bug, and about his craft.

When you were broadcasting and you’re watching everything on the court, do you have even a moment to have like a fear factor? “I’m going to miss something. I’m going to blink at the wrong time.”

I think that everyone who does what I did has that fear, that fear is actually a good thing. And if you don’t have that — or if you’re getting ready to go on the air, even after 40 years, and you’re not nervous — that’s not a good thing. I always say nerves are the body’s way of getting it ready to be a success. So have that fear, have those nerves. It’s all good.

When did you recognize you had this gift of speaking, of announcing, of thinking and speaking? That’s really hard to do actually, thinking and speaking.

There are some times when I speak and I’m not thinking and trust me, it comes out over the air. But I will tell you that I was in sixth grade, maybe, I started listening to AM radio. Back then, there were disc jockeys, and they did what is called “talking up a song,” where they would do the weather or announcements or what have you over the introduction, and they somehow stopped talking when the lyrics came in. So I started to imitate that and I liked it.

What you’ve done is very musical to me. It does have rhythm. It has a crescendo. It’s almost like verse, chorus, verse, bridge in some ways when you’re talking about action, action, “they did it!” It’s pretty cool.

That’s really perceptive of you. I’ve often thought the same thing. So whether it has to do with range, or the treatment that you give certain plays, or the tone in your voice, when the opponent does something good to damage your team’s hopes, it’s almost like you’re the soundtrack and you’re trying to reflect the mood that Sixers fans are feeling. And you do it in a way that you hope is appropriate, that it’s not over-the-top. And I know I’ve been guilty of that sometimes. That is an excellent comment by you. I’ve often thought the same thing. So I guess I’ve just sang my final aria.