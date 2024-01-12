From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sixers forward Marcus Morris Sr. was honored by City Council on Thursday for his decade-plus basketball career and the work done through his organization in Philadelphia.

Members of the 76ers cheered on Morris when he celebrated as a “Hometown Hero” at City Hall. Morris, along with his twin brother Markieff, took their basketball talents from Prep Charter High School to the University of Kansas to the NBA, where they’ve both played for over a decade.

Through their organization, the Family Over Everything Foundation, the Morris twins have aided members of Philly’s underserved communities since 2017.

Marcus Morris tearfully reflected on his journey from North Philly to the NBA in front of his teammates and loved ones.

“I know they’re saying thank you to me, I’m saying thank you to y’all,” Morris said. “I would be nothing without the city. Any team I’ve ever been on, any time I’ve been announced, they always say from North Philadelphia.”

“Basketball gave me the platform to be able to help people, but my family, my friends, and the people around me, they always took us in. Everybody had a part in my career and I’m very thankful for that.”