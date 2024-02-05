76ers center Joel Embiid set for procedure to fix lateral meniscus in left knee

Joel Embiid can forget about winning a second NBA MVP award.

The 76ers can only hope Embiid can make some sort of recovery and return this season from the procedure he’s set to undergo this week to correct an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

The 76ers did not say on Sunday night how much time Embiid was expected to miss. Philadelphia should have a clear idea on Embiid’s recovery timetable after the surgery.

But there is no doubt, given the nature of the injury, that Embiid should be expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Embiid was named an Eastern Conference starter for the NBA All-Star Game later this month, the seventh time in his career he made the team. The 76ers have a three-game homestand this week that opens Monday against Dallas, only the start of an extended absence for a team that has slumped without him — the 76ers are 4-10 without Embiid this season.

Winner of two straight NBA scoring titles, Embiid hurt his left knee Tuesday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He had already been hampered by knee injuries this season that cost him considerable time. He has missed 14 games this season, all but ending his chances of being eligible for a second straight MVP award. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.