Canadians returning to Cape May after 2-year COVID hiatus

When the crossings reopened late last year, the Cape May County Department of Tourism was ready to invite its long-standing visitors back this summer through their “Reconnect Canada” campaign. Diane Wieland, the department’s director, said they started an advertising campaign with billboards, radio ads, and a French language Facebook page by the end of last November.

She adds that they continued to reach out during the nearly 20 months that the land crossings were closed.

“We still had a presence there,” Wieland said. “We were still keeping in front of them, ‘we’re going to be here when you are.’”

The open invitation seems to be paying off.

Max Lacouture, of Montreal, came to Wildwood with his wife, two young children and a couple of friends with their kids. He said the eight hour drive was “not too bad.” It was his third time visiting overall. He plans on coming back every summer for family vacation, noting the variety of things available like restaurants.

“The boardwalk is amazing for kids,” he said. “We can have a nice long day at the beach and then we can enjoy the evening in the amusement park.”

Belanjer was also complimentary of the attractions.

“We like the beach, we like the water park, and the boardwalk,” he said.

About 100,000 visitors from Quebec visit Cape May County annually, spending an average of $54 million. Wieland said the county is anticipating that they have recovered about 75% of their Canadian business, based on reports from hotels and campgrounds. She adds that property owners are delighted to see long-time customers return this year.

“They’re so happy to see them because over the years they’ve watched their children grown, now grandchildren,” she said. “It’s part of the family, and the Canadians felt the same way.”

Lacouture chose to bring his family to Wildwood, after hearing from a friend who traveled here as a kid and having “great memories” of those times.

“I believe when she suggested that to us…that’s probably why we decided to come,” he said. “It’s renowned for the beach and for the food and the atmosphere with the boardwalk.”

Like their American counterparts, Canadian tourists have also been affected by inflation limiting what they’re able to afford on a trip. Lacoture said they had to revisit how much they would spend on vacation, noting that they would do all inclusive trips in the past.

“Coming here on the East Coast of the U.S. in Cape May County made it a decent choice for us based on getting the most out of our money,” he said. Lacouture said they rented a condo for eight people, which allowed them to do their own cooking if they wanted.