Camden train transforms to ‘Polar Express’ for kids battling illnesses

Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in South Jersey were treated to a holiday surprise Saturday when the state’s transit department transformed one of its trains into the Polar Express.

NJ Transit and the Ronald McDonald House teamed up to give the holiday makeover to one of its River Line trains, delighting about 25 children currently staying at the house.

“We got like some snowflakes, some snow,” explained teen volunteer Carly Troy. “Altogether it looks cute and festive and cozy.”

The River Line has been participating in this trip since 2017. Volunteers decked out the trains with holiday decorations and gave golden tickets to each passenger who would be taking the ride to the “North Pole.”

“We’ve been preparing for it all week, so to see this come to fruition with the children, we’re very excited,” said Lyla Wilkins, the superintendent of the River Line.

“It takes me back to my childhood. It takes me back to coming down on Christmas Day, seeing presents, knowing that there’s a surprise,” she said.