THON 2024 raises more than $16 million to fight childhood cancer

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Hundreds of Penn State students raised more than $16 million to help fight childhood cancer in this year’s annual 46-hour dance marathon known as THON.

This year’s grand total is $16,955,683.63, according to officials.

Officials announced the grand total on Sunday afternoon at the end of the dance marathon, which kicked off at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State on Friday at 6 p.m.