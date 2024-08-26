Judge rejects arguments by Cabela’s lawyers over subpoena

The state is looking for evidence that Cabela’s violated a handful of civil and criminal laws.

One is a 2022 statute that allowed for civil lawsuits against firearms makers and dealers who “knowingly or recklessly create, maintain, or contribute to a public nuisance’’ with a “firearm-related product.” The law also requires dealers such as Cabela’s to “establish reasonable controls’’ on guns and ammo they sell.

The criminal avenues prosecutors are pursuing include reckless endangering, disorderly conduct and criminal nuisance.

In response to the subpoena, Cabela’s took the bullets off the floor and put them behind a counter where handguns, rifles and other firearms are kept.

But the company only produced two documents — “a one-page job description and a heavily redacted one-page ‘loss data’ report,” and later sent the state “53 pages of objections,’’ Judge Jurden wrote in her opinion.

When Jennings’ office sought a court order to enforce the subpoena, Cabela’s challenged the constitutionality of the 2022 civil statute in federal court. But U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews ruled that his court had no jurisdiction in the subpoena matter, and sent it back to state court. Andrews also ordered Cabela’s to pay the state’s legal fees and court costs for bringing the matter to the federal court.

Cabela’s, in turn, issued a host of objections to the subpoena, arguing again that the civil statute is unconstitutional, that reckless endangering and other criminal laws don’t apply to the company and “are unreasonable” in scope, that the state’s evidence in support of the subpoena is “sensational and implausible” and that the state hasn’t explained why they are “entitled to each category of document they seek.”

But Judge Jurden, in her 32-page opinion, methodically reviewed and shot down every legal salvo fired by Cabela’s.

She pointed out that the state has broad powers to investigate and use subpoenas to gather evidence for “possible” prosecution, and that no actual charges have been filed.

She also ruled that the state’s requests “are all relevant” to the investigation, and that it was “reasonable” for the state to seek some information from stores within 100 miles to determine if they were following corporate policy and procedures.

Cabela’s also argued that the state wants its “trade secrets without an agreement on confidentiality.” That could allow the state to disclose its findings “to the detriment of Cabela’s business.”

Jurden countered that the retailer hadn’t identified “what it contends are trade secrets versus confidential information,” nor had the state sought trade secrets. Should that become a real issue, the judge wrote, she could address it separately.

Regarding the constitutionality of the 2022 civil law, Jurden ruled that Cabela’s has no standing to challenge it in fighting the subpoena.

While Cabela’s argued that “there is no valid statute under which to launch an investigation or issue the subpoena,” Jurden found otherwise.

“Once again, Cabela’s ignores the fact that the subpoena references several statutes … and this is an action to enforce an investigative subpoena, not an action to enforce a statute. The subpoena is enforceable because it is reasonable.”

‘We cannot let deadly paraphernalia walk out of stores’

Jennings said her team is eager to kick-start the investigation that has been on hold while Cabela’s has contested the subpoena.

“It’s really important that our office have the ability to look into commercial establishments that leave ammo right out in the middle of a store for anybody to grab and that’s what happened,’’ Jennings told WHYY News.

“Thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to our information, were taken, and Cabela’s refused to put the ammunition where it should be and where it is now, which is behind the counter. And as a consequence the ammunition got in the hands of people who never should have had it in the first place: people who have violent histories.

“It’s unfortunate that they are using any and every tactic they have to delay, delay, delay, but now they’re going to have to respond to our subpoena, and we’re going to get the information. The first step to figure out what happened is to review the records of the company in question. But it’s a fact-finding mission, and we’re still at that beginning stage.”

The bottom line, Jennings said, is finding out whether what police and prosecutors have heard is true — that Cabela’s “didn’t take proper safeguards to make sure that the ammunition didn’t get into the hands of violent people who have records, who couldn’t have gotten it legally.”

Traci Murphy, executive director of the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, said the judge’s ruling is yet another victory for the state’s gun safety advocates. Lawmakers in recent years have strengthened Delaware’s gun laws by, among other steps, banning assault-style weapons and requiring a permit to purchase a handgun.

Murphy said a bill that passed overwhelmingly in June was influenced by the shoplifting problem at Cabela’s. Sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams, a Newark-area Democrat, the law requires that ammunition be displayed in an enclosed case, behind a counter, or in another place that’s not accessible to a customer without an employee’s help. The civil penalty is $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second and $5,000 for subsequent offenses.

“We cannot let deadly weapons and deadly paraphernalia walk out of stores unchecked, and the industry won’t take responsibility for itself,” Murphy said. “What people are stealing is ending up on the underground market and responsible for killing our kids.”