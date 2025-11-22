City of Burlington, New Jersey fixes confusing street sign on East Pearl Street

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For more than two years now, the faulty street sign at the intersection of East Pearl and Stacey streets has been testing Samuel Richter’s patience.

While one corner correctly identified the street as East Pearl, the sign on the opposite corner identifies the street as Pearl Boulevard.

Richter, a resident of the luxury Pearl Pointe Apartments, has been trying to get city officials’ attention to fix the error, but his requests went largely ignored until recently.

About six weeks ago, Richter bumped into Mayor Barry Conaway at a social function.

“He mentioned offhandedly that it had been done,” he said. “I did not go into detail with him other than asking whether it had been done by a company or whether Public Works itself had taken care of it.”