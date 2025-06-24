From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Samuel Richter, a City of Burlington resident, said he is frustrated.

For at least two years, he has been trying to get someone to correct a street sign in his neighborhood, but his quest has not yielded any results.

“I spoke originally to the city administrator, and she did grant me a meeting about it,” he said, adding that he also reached out to the mayor. “Nevertheless, the problem remains, because the street sign remains.”

The conflicting signage is at a corner of Pearl Pointe Luxury Apartments, where Richter lives. One end of the intersection indicates the crossroads as Stacy Street and East Pearl Street. On the opposite corner, the street sign says it is Stacy Street at East Pearl Boulevard.

All signs, no pun intended, indicate that it is an error.