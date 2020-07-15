Officials in Burlington County aren’t waiting for the state to do away with the title ‘chosen freeholder’ for county-level lawmakers. Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson announced Tuesday that the county would begin to immediately phase out the term beginning with communications.

Hopson said the change is being implemented in light of recent protests against racial inequality sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“There’s no reason for us to hold on to a name that has significant impact to slavery,” Hopson said. “We’ve got to seize the opportunity and go ahead and make this change while we have the support; while we have the attention of the lawmakers.”

The freeholder title dates to colonial times and translates to a landowner who is free of debt. In practice, only white men were able to hold the office of chosen freeholder because they were the only ones who were able to own land; Black people were considered property at the time.