During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy has placed a moratorium on service shutoffs, which is set to expire at the end of June. It is not yet clear if Murphy will extend that ban. Meanwhile, more than 1.2 million utility customers were behind on their bills as of the end of 2020, according to the state Division of Rate Counsel. The past due amounts totalled more than $700 million.

South Jersey Gas did not respond to requests for comment.

NJNG invested nearly $850 million in its infrastructure since the company’s last base rate filing in 2019, said company spokesman Kevin Roberts. He adds that no one has to choose between paying their utility bills and paying for other necessities.

“Numerous programs exist to help, from direct bill payment assistance to payment plans and low- or no-cost ways for customers to lower their bills,” he said, noting that NJNG helped to connect more than 31,000 of its customers to more than $10.5 million in energy assistance.

ACE has proposed that any rate increase not take effect until at least Jan. 2022, said spokesman Frank Tedesco, as a way to help customers who are experiencing tough economic times.

“We understand our customers and communities have been significantly affected by the pandemic,” he said.

O’Connell says that it’s “a good thing” that ACE wants to push back the effective date of the rate increase. However, he is cautious about what the economy will be like next year.

“I don’t know if that’s far enough back until we can see what the economy is like in 2022 and where we are with COVID-19,” he said.