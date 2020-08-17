Big-time boost for solar energy in N.J. could cost utility customers big-time

Expect a vigorous debate

The preliminary findings mark the first step of what is expected to be a vigorous debate among various stakeholders, including solar developers, clean-energy backers, and consumer advocates. By and large, solar developers and others seem to consider the recommendations a good first step to developing a new program, although most cautioned their views depended on the accuracy of modeling and assumptions made by the consultant, Cadmus Group, LLC.

“I’m confident that the rigorous approach we’ve applied, and will continue to apply throughout the process, will provide the best possible outcome for a healthy and vibrant industry to those in the business community while ensuring its affordability for New Jersey consumers,’’ said BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso.

Whether it will succeed in the affordability goal remains to be seen. “It is not going to be low, but it might be cheaper than what we’re doing now,’’ said New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel Director Stefanie Brand, a longtime critic of the subsidies given to solar developers.

Spike in energy bills?

While noting the report is only preliminary, Brand questioned whether there was enough focus on how much it impacts ratepayers. “We really need to see the rate impact analysis of everything that we’re doing under the Energy Master Plan and show impacts on rates,’’ she said.

The state promised such an assessment during the process of adopting a new 2019 Energy Master Plan, but has yet to deliver on that promise. Consumer advocates and business groups fear it will lead to spikes in already-high energy bills for residents and businesses.

Brand has repeatedly asked why a long-promised analysis of what transitioning to offshore wind, solar, energy storage, and energy efficiency will cost ratepayers has yet to be forthcoming. “We’re in a historic economic crisis,’’ she said. “It’s never been more important to determine what we are going to ask people to pay.’’

Solar developers seemed to endorse certain aspects of the report’s recommendations, which included establishing fixed incentives to help solar projects be built.

“The big thing is certainty,’’ said Fred DeSanti, representing the New Jersey Solar Energy Coalition. “The more certainty there is, the easier it will be to line up financing for a project, and drive down costs.’’