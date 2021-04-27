“We’re not sure what all is in there because there’s so much,” she said. “They seem to have kept almost everything.”

The Miss America Organization will continue to retain the physical artifacts, but the digitized artifacts will be available for scholarly use.

The digitizing is in the early stages with some funding from Rowan and the Miss America Organization, which has just established a crowdfunding campaign to help support the work. Turner hopes this will turn into a multi-year project.

“It really deserves to be a full archive for scholarly use and maybe for a certain amount of public access,” she said.

Some of the artifacts are in the Digital Scholarship Center at the Campbell Library on Rowan’s campus in Glassboro. Among those about to get digitized when WHYY News visited were a couple of oil portraits of past winners. Turner notes that the portraits range in artistic styles; some were done with charcoal.

There were also a couple of jeweled crowns and some programs that not only featured local businesses but also the contestants in the competition: their names, height, bust size, hair, and eye color, along with their complexion. There is also a Miss America cookbook with the foreword written by 1971 Miss America winner Phyllis George, who would go on to become a pioneering sportscaster with CBS.