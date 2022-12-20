Bucks County SPCA rescues 59 cats and counting in animal hoarding case

The Bucks County SPCA has rescued 59 cats from an animal hoarding case in Perkasie.

Humane law enforcement officers first found out about the situation at an apartment complex when they received tips about the poor conditions the animals were in.

But officers were never able to get on to the property.

That is until last Tuesday, when the owner of the animals was evicted and left 14 of the cats behind.

The Bucks County SPCA figured there were more and they were right. The owner dropped off 37 more cats at the Quakertown shelter the next day, bringing the total to 51.

On Saturday, the woman handed over eight more cats and informed the shelter that she plans on dropping off another dozen.

“As far as we know, these were all animals she had at this one location, at this apartment where she was living. The apartment was rather filthy. There was cat feces everywhere. And, you know, that’s too many animals for anyone and for any one household,” said Cindy Kelly, the Bucks County SPCA’s director of communications and development. “She was making an attempt to provide some care for some of them, but nobody can manage that many animals. It’s just too much.”