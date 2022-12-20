Bucks County SPCA rescues 59 cats and counting in animal hoarding case
The Bucks County SPCA has rescued 59 cats from an animal hoarding case in Perkasie.
Humane law enforcement officers first found out about the situation at an apartment complex when they received tips about the poor conditions the animals were in.
But officers were never able to get on to the property.
That is until last Tuesday, when the owner of the animals was evicted and left 14 of the cats behind.
The Bucks County SPCA figured there were more and they were right. The owner dropped off 37 more cats at the Quakertown shelter the next day, bringing the total to 51.
On Saturday, the woman handed over eight more cats and informed the shelter that she plans on dropping off another dozen.
“As far as we know, these were all animals she had at this one location, at this apartment where she was living. The apartment was rather filthy. There was cat feces everywhere. And, you know, that’s too many animals for anyone and for any one household,” said Cindy Kelly, the Bucks County SPCA’s director of communications and development. “She was making an attempt to provide some care for some of them, but nobody can manage that many animals. It’s just too much.”
The good news is that most of the cats are friendly and in good condition, which will make it easier for the SPCA to get them ready for adoption. One cat required emergency surgery and the shelter’s medical team is treating several others for respiratory illnesses.
Kelly said she expects law enforcement to file animal cruelty charges.
“These kinds of animal hoarding cases, usually, folks are starting off with good intentions, but things get beyond their ability to provide adequate care. And so we just want to encourage anyone to reach out to their local shelter,” Kelly said.
The Bucks County SPCA can be reached at its 24-hour emergency hotline at 215-794-7425. Kelly said the best way people can help the shelter is by adopting cats and donating supplies.
