Potbellied pigs are big and elusive, and they’re running loose, often in feral packs, around southern Delaware.

Abandoned by their owners, these roaming stray pets tear up lawns, gardens, and native plants. They disrupt other wildlife, and risk carrying endemic diseases, such as salmonella and swine flu, to other animals and people.

And every day, it seems, state agricultural officials say they’re receiving another call about these huge animals being spotted in residential, rural, and public lands in Kent and Sussex counties.

But when they’re caught, no one wants them, so in recent months state veterinarians have had to kill about a dozen.

Often marketed as micros, teacups, minis, pockets, and pygmies, at two months of age these cuddly pets, who can live indoors or outdoors, only weigh about 35 pounds, about the same as a mid-sized adult dog.

But they can grow to a whopping 200 pounds, and live more than 20 years.

That reality leads many owners — once the allure has gone and especially after the pigs have big litters of babies — to set them free to ramble into nearby yards, fields, and parks, officials said this week.