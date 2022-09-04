Jeff Fields, director of Bucks County’s Department of Housing and Community Development, said the county has the opportunity to provide more funding for previous applicants’ outstanding debt, because it has enough federal funds available through Pennsylvania’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“We have just about used all of [the funds],” Fields said. “But we do have enough that we want to try to make it available to anyone who has already applied … We want to get those applications in and pay as much of it as we can.”

Fields said the county’s decision to offer three total months of rent assistance for new applicants — compared to the original 15 — is based on data on the needs of previous BERA applicants.

He says the data shows that the vast majority of applicants have needed only one or two months of assistance for bills past due. And one month of prospective rent is enough time for residents to “get back on their feet,” he said.

“This policy, we think, will prevent the most evictions and serve the most households over the longest period of time,” Fields said.

He said the program’s intent is to help people in their crisis moment and focus on avoiding evictions. “If we pay too much prospective again, we’re then ultimately going to be helping less people.”

The county expects the BERA program to last through 2022 and into 2023.

As of March, according to Lauren Harbison, senior administrative officer for the Bucks County Justice Center, eviction filings in Bucks County were registering below pre-pandemic statistics.

District courts received a total of 313 new filings in January and 254 new filings in February, she told WHYY. In comparison, the monthly average for new filings in 2019 was 468 per month.