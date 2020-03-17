Bucks County makes last-ditch attempt to delay special election

Election officials in Bucks County are making a last-minute attempt to postpone a special election scheduled for Tuesday over concerns that the growing coronavirus outbreak could deter voters, and put the ones who do vote at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Board of Elections filed an injunction in the county Court of Common Pleas on Monday evening, just over twelve hours before polls are set to open.

“With the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania declaring a state of emergency, and under advisement of our county’s Department of Health, we believe that tomorrow’s special election must be postponed,” County Commissioner Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia said in a statement. “The risk is too great. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our residents.”

The special election would fill a vacancy in the 18th state House district, and so its schedule is controlled by GOP House Leader Mike Turzai.

Turzai, who also refused to entirely cancel Monday’s House session, said he made the decision not to postpone the election after consulting with longtime chamber parliamentarian Clancy Myer.

Myer wrote that he believes changing the election would be too confusing, especially as absentee ballots had already been submitted.

“It is not only not advisable, but also counterproductive to issue a new writ of election establishing an election date later this spring,” he said.

Turzai’s chief of staff did not return a request for comment on the injunction request, but earlier Monday had said the Speaker had no plans to change course on the special election.

Ellis-Marseglia called Tuesday’s election “the perfect storm,” noting that coronavirus fears are compounded by the county using new voting machines, poll workers quitting or calling in sick and state-mandated shutdowns intended to curb the spread of the virus.

“We had hoped that Speaker Turzai would have had the good sense to, at the very minimum, move this election concurrent with the April 28 primary,” she said. “But now we are asking a judge to issue an emergency injunction and protect our citizens.”

So far, there has been no response from the court on whether a judge will issue an emergency injunction.