Rooms are not quite square, the floors don’t always meet level, and the apex of a peaked roof is just off-center. Henderson says it makes for beautiful moments in the building but makes running utility pipes a headache.

To compound the problem: pipes for both water and radiator steam heat were built behind walls of granite blocks.

“When they fail, we won’t be able to get to them without a major demolition that we wouldn’t even want to consider,” said assistant director Brett Bostock. “A large impetus behind this project is that we’re doing it in advance of a disaster.”

For the first time in 83 years, the building will have central air conditioning, driven by a new geothermal system.

The collection of Glencairn is largely one man’s vision – Pitcairn – who acquired them in the spirit of his faith.

“Raymond himself became interested in these expressions of faith in other times and other cultures,” said Henderson. “Our hope is that by inviting people into dialog with these works of art as expressions of faith, we can begin to look at what it is that unifies us as human beings, regardless of time, culture, faith, or background.”

Relocating some of the collection to a different museum gives the objects a chance to shine in a new way.

The PMA is interpreting them in a different context. Hinton said at the Art Museum the objects are displayed to draw out their importance to the development of, for example, the Gothic style.

He points out “Flight into Egypt,” a stained-glass panel depicting Mary, Joseph, and an infant Jesus journeying to escape King Herod. Dated to about 1145, it comes from the Abbey Church of Saint-Denis, in France, installed during reconstruction under the guidance of Abbot Suger.

Hinton said it’s one of the most important pieces of historic stained glass in the United States.

“It really was Suger’s patronage of Saint-Denis that led to the development of what we call the Gothic style,” he said. “This lightening of walls through buttresses, with tracery placed into churches that allowed for these large stained-glass windows to be made. The effect of these windows was not only to tell stories, but also to create this heavenly light as a sort of theological impulse.”

The PMA has had pieces from Glencairn scattered throughout its medieval galleries for decades, including a large crucifix and a statue of Mary. The temporary loans, including nine stained-glass windows, six pieces of carved architectural stone, and three decorative objects carved from ivory, are in their own gallery where Hinton can tell their story and the story of Glencairn.

“Hopefully for our visitors here who might not be familiar with Glencairn, even though it’s only 15 miles outside the city, it might perhaps spark some interest in them to want to go there,” said Hinton.