Claes Oldenburg, 93, created giant sculptures that became icons of Philly

Claes has little personal connection to Philadelphia: he was born in Sweden and as a boy moved to Chicago where his father was Sweden’s consulate general. He became a U.S. citizen in 1953 and ultimately settled in New York City.

His work, however, has become part of the fabric of life in Philadelphia.

“It’s such a beloved sculpture that people can’t seem to stay off of it. There are always children climbing on it and people taking photographs or selfies through one of the buttonholes,” said Lynn Marsden-Atlass, the curator at Penn where Split Button dominates the entrance to the Van Pelt Library.

Split Button is made of aluminum painted white, so scuff marks from errant shoes show up prominently.

“I’m regularly conserving it,” said Marsden-Atlass.

Oldenburg’s pieces for Philadelphia are deeply informed by the city. Split Button, for example, features four large threading holes, representing the four historic squares of the city, according to Marsden-Atlass. The split is the Schuylkill River bisecting the city.

According to lore, the button is imagined to have popped off the vest of Benjamin Franklin, whose 1899 statue by John Boyle stands across quad.

The Clothespin stands as a beacon at 15th and Market Streets, the shape of its spring meant to resemble “76,” in tribute to Philadelphia as the birthplace of American democracy.

“It has really become to symbolize the city,” said Laura Griffith, deputy director of the Association for Public Art. “Oldenburg frequently tries to promote democracy in his work. And his work always has a bit of humor and wit.”