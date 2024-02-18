Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go into his 40s, accepting of move to first base

Bryce Harper wants to finish his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, playing into his 40s and perhaps gloving a throw at first base for the final out of a World Series.

Harper arrived at spring training on Sunday, and the two-time NL MVP said he accepts his move to first from the outfield, a makeshift decision last year that got him back on the field following Tommy John surgery.

He has seven years and $196 million left on his $330 million, 13-year contract, a relative bargain with a $25.4 million average salary that ranks 19th among current players.

“I want to be here for a long time and understand playing into my 40s, that’s the biggest thing for me,” the 31-year-old said Sunday in the Phillies’ spring training clubhouse. “So I wanted to get that done.”

After 11 seasons as an outfielder, Harper moved to first last year when he returned from Tommy John surgery on Nov. 23, 2022. Back as a designated hitter on May 2, Harper started playing first on July 21 and had 36 starts there, plus 13 in the playoffs.