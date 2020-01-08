Bridge connecting 2 Jersey Shore towns to close until May for emergency repairs

Officials say a bridge that links two Monmouth County municipalities will soon close for emergency repairs.

The Ocean Avenue Shark River Bridge, connecting Avon-by-the-Sea and Belmar across the Shark River Inlet, will close within the next two weeks, according a statement from Monmouth County. County officials expect the span to reopen in May prior to Memorial Day weekend.

Crews discovered deterioration of the steel pinions the support the bridge when it opens and closes, according to the statement.

“We understand the inconvenience a closure of this duration represents to those who travel in and around the impacted communities, but the safety of our residents and visitors remains our top priority,” Freeholder Tom Arnone said in the statement.

Arnone said the bridge will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians but will allow limited marine traffic. Detour signs will be posted.