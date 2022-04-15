Briarcliffe Fire Company moves to disband after racist remarks go public

All eyes had been on the Darby Township Commissioners since early February to see what their decision would be on the fate of one of their three fire companies.

Several firefighting personnel from the Briarcliffe Fire Company were caught on a hot mic back on Jan. 27 making racist and disparaging remarks about Black residents and fellow Black firefighters from a local squad.

They also made offensive comments about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl killed by police officers in August 2021 in Sharon Hill.

The incendiary remarks that were made public by Goodwill Fire Company ultimately led to the Briarcliffe Fire Company getting slapped with a 30-day suspension from Darby Township Commissioners.

Wednesday night’s Commissioner’s meeting was supposed to discuss the possible decertification of the Briarcliffe Fire Company — but the squad beat the officials to the punch.

Shortly before the meeting, Media-based attorney, Robert C. Ewing let it be known to the public that the Briarcliffe Fire Company had voted to disband itself.

In a more thorough press release sent from Ewing on Thursday, Briarcliffe said “public outcry caused by the Goodwill Fire Company’s actions and misinterpretations caused the termination” of ambulatory services with their squad which ultimately led to Briarcliffe pulling the plug on their own operation.

The press release also denied fire company members ever used the “N-word” or disparaged Bility in the tape that they allege “was recorded without their knowledge.” However, the statement does address other statements the company said were “taken out of context.”

“There were certain statements made out of frustration that were racially charged. The members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company sincerely apologize for those remarks. They were completely out of character,” the press release said.

While upset at an unexplained “ultimatum” from the township and a lack of an opportunity “to meet and explain,” the letter concluded by saying that the members of the company will cooperate with the township as it transitions.

WHYY News reached out to township solicitor Michael Pierce, but he was not immediately available for comment.