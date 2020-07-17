Brenda Allen sues several members of Lincoln U. Board of Trustees

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Brenda Allen, the 14th president of Lincoln University, is suing some members of the Lincoln University Board of Trustees, alleging breach of contract and violations of the state open meetings law.

“We need to ask the court to declare that what happened in the July 10 meeting violated the Sunshine Act, therefore everything that happened there should be null and void,” said Allen’s attorney Riley Ross III. “That would mean there was no vote taken with regards to extending her employment agreement and we’re also asking the court to prevent the member listed in the lawsuit interfering from her doing her job.”

Allen filed her lawsuit Thursday morning in the Court of Common Pleas in Chester County.

Ross said he also will file a motion for a special injunction.

“We’re trying to get in and see a judge as soon as possible, because every day that goes by creates irreparable harm to Dr. Allen and the university,” Ross said. “We can’t treat this like any other complaints.”

Allen, a 1981 Lincoln graduate, has been the university’s president since the board appointed her in July 2017. Her contract expired on June 30.

Through the filing, Allen hopes to get her job back, Ross said.

“Dr. Allen has such a love for Lincoln and wants to get back to the university as soon as possible,” Ross said.

Representatives of the board of trustees did not respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.