South Jersey woman struck, killed by boat off Atlantic City coast

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A South Jersey woman was struck and killed by a boat off the coast of Atlantic City on Saturday.

Marine Service Bureau officials stated that troopers were dispatched to a crash just after 5 p.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) near the Albany Avenue Bridge.

A preliminary investigation revealed that in the ICW, a 20-foot Robalo boat had struck a woman who was swimming near a floating dock.

The dock was located at a residence on Boulevard Avenue in Atlantic City.

Police say the victim, 79-year-old Norma Michaels from Ventnor, sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

Officials said the boat’s operator, 52-year-old Jeffrey Jastrzembski from Atlantic City, remained at the scene.

He did not report any injuries from the crash.

Authorities say the collision remains under investigation. It is unclear if Jastrzembski will face charges.