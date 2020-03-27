Board of Education approves $11 million for Chromebooks, gives Hite emergency powers

Testimony includes demands for better service

Originally, the board had planned only to take written testimony submitted 24 hours in advance, but after complaints from advocates, including Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools (APPS), it allowed tweets and emails during the meeting.

The evening’s limited public testimony was dominated by demands for better academic services and more interactive meetings during the coronavirus shutdown, during which public gatherings of all kinds have been limited by order of the governor.

Although most public comments acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the crisis and the challenge it poses for District officials, much of the testimony featured frustration with the lack of clear and consistent communication about the District’s plans.

Testimony from Shakeda Gaines, head of the Philadelphia Home & School Council, typified the mood.

“In these times of uncertainty the unexpected is to be expected,” wrote Gaines. “But we expect our leaders to open, honest, and engaging. Thank you for trying, now go up 4 notches.”

Previously submitted public testimony like Gaines’ was read aloud by board members, as were a handful of questions and comments submitted via Twitter during the course of the meeting.

Much of that public testimony was unsparing. “I’m incredibly disappointed that the School Board is not having live public participation in their meetings. There’s so many concerns that communities have right now,” wrote community member Aiden Castellanos.

“As the school board, you all have a responsibility to the people who depend on schools in having interactive, engaged meetings,” Castellanos wrote.

Lisa Haver of APPS echoed the point, writing: “Many people at the meeting and watching the meeting have, over the past two weeks, attended online meetings through Zoom and similar technology. The Board could have had members of the public call in during the meeting in the same way that most of the Board members are calling in.”

“That is not a public meeting. That is a live TV show,” wrote Duong Ly, a member of the community group Viet Lead. “Most Board members will be present via phone. That same technology could be used to have members of the public testify.”

Testimony revealed a range of problems faced by families as they’ve tried to adjust to life without school. Several parents testified that they were unable to get the academic materials they needed at the District’s “grab-and-go” sites; others said that what was available was inadequate, particularly for students with special education or language needs.

“The Student’s Guide for Special Needs on the school district website is all in English. For me, it was very difficult and overwhelming,” wrote parent Manqing Lin.

“I feel that the school district is not doing enough, since I haven’t been able to get the learning package from the grab and go meal site,” wrote parent Jaraliz Montes. “They have been telling me to go online but I am not able to print it out.”

“These are trying and difficult times. … The sacrifices being made by all … are much appreciated,” wrote parent Cecelia Thompson, a longtime advocate for special education students. “However, the Learning Packets do not address the needs of students receiving special education services.”

Thompson, like others who testified, called on the District to step up its use of interactive technology to support parents and students.

“Have meetings with families, via Business Skype, Zoom, or phone,” Thompson wrote. “If students were using [learning programs] in schools, provide families with the appropriate information to access these programs at home.”

Andrea Moselle of the Our City Our Schools coalition wrote: “We appreciate some of the responses that the School District and the City have made in recent days … but more is needed. We need a commitment to robust, respectful, open and two-way communication between District and Board of Education Leadership and the stakeholders in the district.”

Board members sympathized with the frustration and said that they, too, want to see the District continue to improve.

“One of the participants asked the District to ‘kick it up a notch,’ and that’s what I’m asking,” said board member Maria McColgan.

But the board also noted that a degree of confusion is inevitable during the current crisis, and members called on the public for patience.

If staff members aren’t providing clear information now, said board member Julia Danzy, it’s not because “we’re so incompetent,” but “because so many things are changing. We like to make things as normal as possible in times we don’t understand. It can’t always be that way.”

Today’s troubles, Danzy said, will eventually make way for a better tomorrow. “In the end, I predict we will be even stronger, more united, and more appreciative of the value of our children going to school.”

McGinley sounded a similar note. He said he has been encouraged by what he’s heard from other educators who have dealt with natural disasters and other major disruptions.

“To a person, these educators said, things balanced out, and kids continued to make progress once they got back to school,” McGinley said, before thanking community members for “pitching in and doing everything they can do.”

Traffic on the #Phled hashtag was relatively light during the course of the meeting, with just a handful of readers submitting questions to the board’s #boardcomment hashtag. Traffic was also light on the #TEACHOURKIDS hashtag being promoted by the child advocacy group PCCY, whose leader, Donna Cooper, submitted her testimony in video form.

“The engine of the district must turn wholeheartedly toward instruction,” Cooper said, calling for technology and laptops to be distributed by next week and online instruction to begin by April 15. “Every teacher, classroom aide, special education contractor, high school guidance counselor and contracted [program] like Gear Up must be used to educate our children now.”

Tweets showed the meeting was closely followed by some familiar District watchdogs and advocates, including APPS, Parents United for Public Education, Philly School Counselors United, and the Caucus of Working Educators, who tweeted as the meeting closed: “I hope ya’ll realize how fragile chromebooks really are and how often students break them.”

I hope ya’ll realize how fragile chromebooks really are and how often students break them. #PhlEd — Caucus of Working Educators (@CaucusofWE) March 26, 2020

Board President Wilkerson thanked District staff for scrambling to organize the meeting and monitor the Twitter feed and email. She promised to improve the use of technology, but stopped short of promising any particular level of interactivity. “Hopefully it will be a little smoother next time,” Wilkerson said.

This @PHLSchoolBoard mtg has been wild. Juggling notes, PPT, livestream, audio, & Twitter. My 4yo (who doesn’t get how I can be home but unavailable) is demanding my attention. I’ve had to upgrade him to 3 goodnight kisses & a 2nd cup of water to calm him. #1stWorldDadProblems — Lee Huang (@leehuang) March 26, 2020

The unusual and at-times awkward format produced at least one unlikely highlight when board member Fix-Lopez, while reading submitted public testimony aloud, was called upon to sing.

Community member Ilene Poses had rewritten the classic “Follow the Drinking Gourd” with new lyrics calling for greater board transparency, and it fell to the board member to deliver the tune.

“Follow the Sunshine Act,” Fix Lopez sang gamely as board members struggled to stifle their laughter. “The public is awaiting to participate in meetings, so follow the Sunshine Act.”

“You’ve gone above and beyond,” Wilkerson said with a laugh when the song was finished.

“You owe me,” replied Fix-Lopez.