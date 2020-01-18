Blake Shelton joins Carrie Underwood as headliner at Wildwood beach country music festival

Two county music superstars will headline at music festival set for this summer in Wildwood.

Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton will headline the inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest, set for Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21 on the Lincoln Avenue beach.

The family-friendly festival will feature more than 30 of country music’s biggest stars and up-and-coming artists on multiple stages across 27-acres. Event organizers expect it to be the northeast’s largest outdoor country music festival.

Organizers say they’ll announce additional acts “in the coming week or so,” according to the festival’s Instagram page.

Tickets are available at the festival’s website and include general admission ($159) and VIP ($299 and $999).

In a prepared statement issued when the festival was announced late last year, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority’s John Siciliano said it will be a boon for the Wildwoods.

“The Barefoot Country Music Fest will be one of the most exciting events ever held in the Wildwoods, bringing thousands of new visitors to the Wildwoods at the very start of the summer tourism season,” he said. “The economic impact on the Wildwoods and Cape May County should prove to be enormous, filling our hotels with overnight visitors, increasing restaurant covers and retail expenditures and generating increased revenue for all our attractions.”