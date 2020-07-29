Black Doctors Consortium calls on Philly hospitals to offer rapid community testing

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

At a City Council hearing on Tuesday, Dr. Ala Stanford, head of the Black Doctors’ Consortium, blasted Philadelphia’s hospital systems for not reaching out more proactively to the communities they know are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Don’t just stay in the hospital,” she challenged them. “Leave your edifice, go out to the communities that need you most.”

Stanford is a pediatric surgeon by trade, but her grassroots group won a city bid to conduct testing among Philly’s Black residents.

She noted the $579 million in federal funding that Philadelphia area hospitals received through the CARES act.

“The resources are there,” she said.

In Philadelphia, overall death rates for Black residents are 50% higher than those for white residents. Latinx people over age 75 have the highest death rates per 10,000 residents in the city.

In response to these inequities, which are consistent with national trends, the city’s Public Health Department released what it called an “interim plan” Monday to address the racial and ethnic disparities amplified by the virus. City Council heard testimony from Stanford and others who spoke on the need to examine those disparities.

Stanford noted that, while the people visiting her testing sites often have to wait 10 to 14 days for results to come back due to log jams at national labs, hospitals are equipped to test in-house and get results back within hours. She suggested that local health systems set up a rotating schedule where each opens their doors to the community for rapid testing one day a week, including weekends, and extending beyond the standard weekday, 9 to 5 hours. She also pushed to eliminate any requirement for identification, citing it as a barrier to testing.

Health Commissioner Tom Farley agreed that hospitals could do more, noting that if people don’t isolate during the time it takes to get their results back, which for many is unrealistic, getting tested becomes pointless.

“If they could each take some, at least some of the people would get a test result in a meaningful time period,” said Farley of the hospitals.