Black bird watchers draw attention to racial issues outdoors

Keith Russell, 63, an urban conservation program manager for the National Audubon Society’s Philadelphia-based chapter, said as a Black person, he has his guard up if he’s searching for birds with binoculars near homes. But he’s never felt unsafe among fellow birders and hopes Cooper’s close call doesn’t scare off others.

“I think it’s very very important to be clear for anyone who might not understand this and take a superficial view of this. … It’s not dangerous to be a birder if you’re a person of color,” Russell said. But, he added: “There have been historical problems with access.”

He thinks for some Black families, past discrimination and segregation at parks and other recreation sites may have set them on a path away from nature. That lack of connection to the outdoors then continues with the next generation.

“It can take a while to make that internal culture go away. I think it’s definitely starting to,” Russell said.

The misconception that most Black people aren’t outdoorsy may get bolstered by history books. Finney, the author, said too often the history of U.S. conservation centers on white figures like naturalist John Muir. Meanwhile, less attention is paid to the hundreds of Black soldiers who protected national parks after the Civil War.

The same goes for Hispanic communities. Many are unaware that Hispanics have connections with public lands going back generations, said Liz Archuleta, a county board supervisor in Flagstaff, Arizona, and co-founder of Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting and the Outdoors.

“My mother tells stories about how at least twice a month on a Saturday, the entire Hispanic pioneer community of Flagstaff used to get together and go through the forest and have picnics,” Archuleta said. “It’s foreign to me when people say we have to get Hispanics to enjoy the outdoors more.”

The shift in support toward Black Lives Matter after Floyd’s death has every corporation and nonprofit re-evaluating how they can elevate Black and brown voices.

In the bird-watching world, there’s already been an effort in recent years to do that. The National Audubon Society, which was established in 1905 to preserve birds and their habitat, has 1.8 million members. Approximately 198,000 identify as people of color.; only 45,000 identify as Black or African American.

“Obviously, that’s not reflective of where the U.S. population is,” said Rebeccah Sanders, senior vice president of the organization’s state programs.

The group is trying to recruit more minorities. Staff training now includes ways to intervene if a team is restoring a habitat and one member is mistreated because of race or another trait. In the last year, they have set up chapters at dozens of colleges, including historically Black ones. In 2019, Audubon offered nearly 100 internships and fellowships. Almost half were filled by people from diverse backgrounds or communities.

“As our staff and our membership base become more representative, it changes who you are,” Sanders said. “Those perspectives make us ask different questions and change some of our decisions.”

Environmental organizations are making universal statements that the outdoors belong to everyone but, Finney said, they have to address that it’s simply not the same for Black communities.

“The National Park Service and others want to engage diverse communities and often are bringing kids in,” Finney said. “How are they supposed to feel if a Black man who went to Harvard and sits on the board of the Audubon Society is getting accosted? How is some Black teenager going to feel about their ability to feel safe and welcome?”

Since Christian Cooper’s video, several Black professionals have reached out to Ward via social media to inquire about birding.

“‘We’re definitely getting feedback from a lot of people who are saying ‘You know what? I definitely want to get a pair of binoculars now,’” Ward said. “‘I thought this was boring and for people who didn’t look like me.'”