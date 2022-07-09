Black art returns to Philly’s historic Pyramid Club

This weekend, about a dozen Black artists will gather for a pop-up market at the historic Pyramid Club townhouse on Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia, once the city’s premiere Black social club in the 1940s and 50s.

The nomadic pop-up, called Vicarious Love, was originally supposed to be a Juneteenth event on June 19th at the new Pyramid Club, a private membership club on the 52nd floor of a Center City skyscraper.

The organizer said the new Pyramid Club abruptly canceled on June 17, two days before the Juneteenth event without offering an explanation.

“Doing art in Philly for ten years, this is definitely one of the biggest injustices to Black artists that I’ve seen,” said Vicarious Love co-founder Kwan Howard.

For the last few years, Howard has curated a handful of Vicarious Love pop-up markets in various places around Philadelphia. The last one in April featured about 60 artists and attracted more than 1,000 people.

Howard said the Pyramid Club approached him in April to organize a Juneteenth pop-up for the penthouse of the BNY Building, which is topped with a pyramid (hence the name). It was to be called A Night of Black Excellence.

He jumped at the opportunity. Howard felt he was channeling the original Pyramid Club, featuring groundbreaking art exhibitions curated by artist Humbert Howard (no relation to Kwan Howard).

“I have this image of representation: a 7-year-old kid in Philly seeing some of the best Black artists on the 52nd floor of the BNY building,” Howard said. “That to me is this beautiful, beautiful narrative.”

The current Pyramid Club, owned by the national country club company ClubCorp (recently rebranded as Invited), has no association with the original Pyramid Club, which closed in 1963.