President Biden to speak at Philadelphia church Sunday, then travel to Harrisburg

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Sunday after all.

Biden will speak at a church in the city, though his campaign has not yet confirmed the name of the church.

He will then head to a campaign event in Harrisburg.

Biden was originally set to speak at the annual conference of the National Education Association, but canceled after the union’s staff announced a strike and set up picket lines Friday.

His campaign said the president is a “fierce supporter of unions and he won’t cross a picket line.” The picket line effectively ended the weeklong convention, canceling the last three days of programming, the NEA said.