President Biden to speak at Philadelphia church Sunday, then travel to Harrisburg

Biden was previously slated to speak at the National Education Association Conference but canceled after the union's staff announced a strike.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 6, 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at a presidential debate watch party, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden speaks at a presidential debate watch party, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Sunday after all.

Biden will speak at a church in the city, though his campaign has not yet confirmed the name of the church.

He will then head to a campaign event in Harrisburg.

Biden was originally set to speak at the annual conference of the National Education Association, but canceled after the union’s staff announced a strike and set up picket lines Friday.

His campaign said the president is a “fierce supporter of unions and he won’t cross a picket line.” The picket line effectively ended the weeklong convention, canceling the last three days of programming, the NEA said.

The NEA, which has school employee union affiliates in every state, has endorsed Biden.

The NEA’s union, the National Education Association Staff Organization, set up picket lines Friday around the Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia and had a three-day strike planned at the event.

The NEA’s union said it has filed two unfair labor practice complains over what it says are the NEA’s failure to comply with basic union requirements.

It is accusing the NEA of unilaterally removing holiday overtime pay and failing to provide information on outsourcing $50 million in contracts, it said.

In a statement, the NEA said it remained fully committed to a fair bargaining process. It also said it was “deeply concerning that misinformation has been shared” that misrepresented contract negotiations.

