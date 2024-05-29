Biden, Harris return to Philadelphia to launch Black voter outreach effort amid tight polls

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia on Wednesday to launch a nationwide effort to mobilize Black voters during a campaign rally.

This, as the race to the White House is heating up, with both Biden and Harris already having made multiple trips to Pennsylvania this year.

Now, Biden and Harris are stepping up their reelection pitch to Black voters, a key part of their 2020 winning coalition that has shown signs of fraying.

They’ll launch a new Black voter outreach effort during a visit to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The two will stop at Girard College, an independent boarding school in Philadelphia with a predominantly Black student body, and visit a small business to speak to members of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

The Philadelphia stops are the start of what the campaign is describing as an eight-figure, summerlong effort to engage Black student organizations, community groups and faith centers.

“We will continue to be aggressive, innovative, and thorough in our work to earn the support of the very voters who sent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House in 2020 and will do so again in 2024,” said Quentin Fulks, Biden’s principal deputy campaign manager.

This will be his third stop for an event in the city this year following seven events in Philadelphia in 2023.

The push comes at a moment when Biden has seen his solid support among Black voters show signs of erosion. Among Black adults, Biden’s approval has dropped from 94% when he started his term to just 55%, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published in March.

“Our campaign believes that Black voters deserve to hear from Team Biden-Harris, and they deserve to have their vote earned, not assumed,” the campaign said ahead of the event, pointing to eight-figure investments in advertising, engagement efforts and “culturally competent content.”

The economy has been a particular thorn in Biden’s side since 2022, when inflation hit a 40-year high. But there have also been signs of discontent in the Black community more recently over Biden’s handling of the seven-month Israel-Hamas war.

Turning out Black voters could prove pivotal for Biden’s chances in what are expected to be among the most closely contested states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden beat his predecessor and 2024 challenger, former President Donald Trump, in all six states in 2020, but he could face a more difficult climb this year.

“No campaign has valued Black voters like we have, including through investing earlier and with more money than ever before talking to Black voters,” the campaign said.