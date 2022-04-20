‘It saved me’: Pa. nonprofit tackles stigma around substance use, recovery

A Pennsylvania nonprofit aims to tackle the addiction crisis head-on.

Bringing together community leaders, educators, families, and addiction experts, Be Part of the Conversation offers a safe space for those impacted by substance use.

“My son is the reason I got into this work,” said Kim Porter, executive director of Be Part of the Conversation. “He is 33 now and has 12 years of recovery, which we are extremely grateful for, and that is not always the case.”

A graphic designer and marketing expert, Porter was working in the Hatboro-Horsham School District’s Education Foundation when the door opened to help with Be Part of the Conversation. She started by helping with the logo, and it grew from there.

“I didn’t want not one more family member to be in the dark and living with the terror that they would lose their family member,” Porter said.

Be Part of the Conversation provides forums for open dialogue and opportunities to reduce the stigma of drug addiction, mental health, and trauma.

“We get as sick as our family members,” said Porter. “We have people who have given their children Narcan and brought them back and done it multiple times — that is traumatizing.”