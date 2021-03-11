As we move our clocks forward this Sunday for Daylight Savings Time, we can rejoice in COVID-protocols continuing to ease, which is good news for Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies fans this week. And though we lose an hour this weekend, National Sleep Awareness Week from March 14-20 is a good reminder to still try to get in that necessary rest.

Described as ‘haunting’ and ‘hypnotic,’ Beckett’s play is one woman’s meditation on mortality and loneliness. The late author, playwright and poet wrote the play specifically for a festival and symposium at SUNY Buffalo commemorating his 75th birthday. For this socially-distanced production put on by EgoPo Classic Theater, the audience will view the ten-minute play through an open window, listening with headphones. Attendees will be met by a guide near each site that will lead them to the three locations in Point Breeze, East Oak Lane, and Passyunk Crossing. Damien J. Wallace, one of the city’s most prolific thespians and artist-in-residence at EgoPo this season, directs at two locations, and EgoPo’s artistic director, Lane Savadove, directs at the third.

Philadelphia’s popular attraction Eastern State Penitentiary reopens Friday, with daytime tours only for the time being. COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory masking and social distancing, are still in place. Online group tours for school classrooms and other virtual groups are still available for a fee. The Audubon Center reopened earlier this month with limited hours, though the grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk. Birding has become an even more popular pastime due to social media. In Philly, we have our own bird-watching group that you can sometimes find at the Audubon. There’s also our local master birder Keith Russell of the Audubon Society, who’s bringing attention to the uptick in bird deaths in the last year.

Philadelphia is known globally for the, uh, fanatical devotion of its sports fans. So the announcement earlier this month that Sixers and Flyers fans could return to games at the Wells Fargo Center was met with cheers. And the fact that the Sixers are, at this writing, leading the Eastern Conference and the Flyers are respectable is even more reason to celebrate. However, nothing is easy in the current COVID-19 situation, so expect limitations. Capacity, for one, will be capped based on city and state guidelines (so expect those to change). Tickets are sold in ‘pods,’ mask-wearing (except for eating and drinking) is required, and pay attention: no bags of any size are allowed in the arena. We assume that means no pocketbooks and handbags, so keep that in mind. Transactions will be contactless and cashless, so bring your phone and/or credit card to pay for everything, from parking to food and merchandise.

Haddonfield, New Jersey’s businesses – especially its restaurants – suffered mightily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the restaurant community there is forging on with its second annual restaurant week. Timing notwithstanding, the hope is to create a viable event for the town’s future. Participating eateries include King’s Road Brewing Company, Mecha Chocolate, Pizza Crime, Verona Ristorante and William Heritage Winery.

Philly-based funk supergroup Star Kitchen is heading to a laptop, phone, or tablet near you. Bassist Mark Brownstein of the Disco Biscuits, guitarist Danny Mayer, keyboardist Rob Marscher, and drummer Marlon Lewis, are already known for their musical chops working with the likes of Lauryn Hill, Matisyahu and the Addison Groove Project. Adding ten-time Grammy nominee Robert Randolph (both with his band and as a solo artist) to the lineup takes the musicianship to another level. The group, with Randolph sitting in, will play live, host a Zoom party, and offer band merch to those who want to pay for it. (Sorry, the contest for the very limited IRL seats has ended.)

Night Stars

Interdisciplinary artist Shawn Theodore, a Temple graduate, used photography as a medium to create the visuals for what he calls ‘Afromythology,’ a space “between the real and imaginary histories and futures of African Americans.” Using traditional African indigo-making as one of his inspirations along with 19th century cyanotype – which turns prints cyan blue – Theodore’s oversized portraits use the hue to signify African and African American beliefs in its spiritual and protective qualities.

The Black-woman owned bookstore that specializes in books written by Black women is celebrating their first-year anniversary on Saturday with a community party. The bookstore has certainly earned its celebration after contending with everything from the pandemic to an incident of racial harassment. But owner Jeannine A. Cook has persevered with community support and by finding inventive ways to stay afloat despite the challenging retail environment. Musical performances by DJ Supa Thang, Karen Smith Drumming and Faith the Violinist are scheduled.