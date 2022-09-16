Averted railway strike underscores fragile state of supply chains in Pennsylvania

In the hours before the tentative agreement was brokered, David Taylor, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, worried a work stoppage would cripple his industry.

“You would see factories shut down just because if you can’t get the components or raw materials, you can’t build – you can’t work. And you have to shut things down and lay people off,” he said.

“We already have had instances where ports have gotten backed up, and a [rail worker] strike would make that [disruption] much worse,” he added, referring to supply chain bottlenecks that have persisted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contract talks between major rail carriers and labor unions date back to late 2019, when the previous agreement came up for renewal. The negotiations broke down last month, triggering a federally mandated 30-day “cooling off” period that was scheduled to end Friday. The work stoppage could have begun at that point.

Leading up to Thursday’s deal, labor unions that represent the bulk of the 115,000-member workforce had demanded that the industry address their concerns about long, unpredictable hours and strict time-off policies. The new agreement allows employees to attend medical appointments without facing penalties. It also gives them an additional paid day off while raising wages by 24% from 2020 through 2024.

President Joe Biden celebrated the tentative agreement in a statement Thursday. Federal labor officials led emergency meetings Wednesday to avert a strike, and the White House had explored alternative modes of shipping to limit the impact of disruptions in the nation’s freight network.

The options were limited, however. Truck drivers remain in short supply, and Mary Ann Bucci, executive director of the Port of Pittsburgh Commission, noted that trains usually take goods transported by river to their final destination. Established by the Pennsylvania legislature, the commission advocates for funding to promote the commercial use of 200 river miles across 12 southwestern Pennsylvania counties.

“In a lot of cases, people view barge [as] competing against rail when really it’s just part of the whole intermodal process, and they all need to work together,” Bucci said.

Trucks moved more than half of the freight tonnage in southwestern Pennsylvania in 2011, according to the latest statistics from the commission. Inland waterways accounted for about one-sixth of the tonnage, and rail made up one-quarter, the commission estimated.