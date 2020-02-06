An investigation is underway after an early Thursday morning fire claimed the life of at least one person and injured others at the Jersey Shore.

Authorities say the fire broke out on Broadway near Central Avenue in the historic Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township shortly before 3 a.m, forcing the evacuation of nearby houses.

More than a dozen firefighters from area departments responded to the scene to launch “an aggressive fire attack with heavy fire conditions on arrival,” according to Wayside Fire/Rescue.