Authorities probe multi-alarm fatal fire at the Shore

Firefighters work at the scene of a multi-alarm fire in the Ocean Grove section of Monmouth County's Neptune Township early Thursday morning. (Neptune Township OEM/Twitter)

An investigation is underway after an early Thursday morning fire claimed the life of at least one person and injured others at the Jersey Shore.

Authorities say the fire broke out on Broadway near Central Avenue in the historic Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township shortly before 3 a.m, forcing the evacuation of nearby houses.

More than a dozen firefighters from area departments responded to the scene to launch “an aggressive fire attack with heavy fire conditions on arrival,” according to Wayside Fire/Rescue.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that while the probe into the fire’s cause is ongoing, they don’t consider it suspicious.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the fire victims and everyone involved,” a spokesperson for a responding fire department posted on Facebook.

