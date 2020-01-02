Woman airlifted after fire rips through Shore house

An elderly woman was airlifted to a burn center after a fire on Wednesday in Ocean County, officials say.

The fire broke out shortly after noon on the 500 block of Radnor Avenue in Pine Beach, according to a Facebook post from Pine Beach Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.

Arriving firefighters found that bystanders rescued the woman from her vehicle. The first responders discovered that she had suffered burns to her face and upper body.

The woman, who was not identified, was airlifted to Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

Firefighters attempted to fight the fire from inside the structure but were rebuffed by the collapsing roof, officials said.

“Fortunately, nobody else was injured, and the fire was place under control in about an hour,” the Facebook post said.

Authorities have not released the cause of the fire.