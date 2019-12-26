Fire rips through Shore house on Christmas Day
A Christmas Day fire destroyed a house at the Jersey Shore.
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the three-story single-family house on Peter Court in Monmouth County’s Wall Township.
Firefighters from the surrounding area responded to battle the blaze. The occupants escaped uninjured, but a pet died, News12 reported.
The fire rekindled Thursday morning. Residents in the surrounding area reported smelling smoke due to low clouds keeping it from escaping into the atmosphere.
District 3 responded to a 3 story residential structure with heavy fire upon arrival. Crews worked hand in hand with mutual aid companies for an aggressive interior attack. Great job by all. #wt3fd #swfr #engine3 #rescue3 #gfd #wt2fd #truck391 #springlakefiredept #belmarfd #workingfire #chiefmiller #wallpolice #allhandsfire #squad 23 #squad21 #squad22 #seagirtfire #ramtownfd