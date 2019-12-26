Down the Shore

Fire rips through Shore house on Christmas Day

(South Wall Fire Rescue photo)

(South Wall Fire Rescue photo)

A Christmas Day fire destroyed a house at the Jersey Shore.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the three-story single-family house on Peter Court in Monmouth County’s Wall Township.

Firefighters from the surrounding area responded to battle the blaze. The occupants escaped uninjured, but a pet died, News12 reported.

The fire rekindled Thursday morning. Residents in the surrounding area reported smelling smoke due to low clouds keeping it from escaping into the atmosphere.

