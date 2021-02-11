Attorney-turned-author to defend soul food at the Camden library

In the ‘90s, Adrian Miller served as a special assistant to former President Bill Clinton, advising the commander-in-chief on issues of racial, religious, and ethnic reconciliation.

Now, the attorney-turned-food writer is using the art of lawyerly persuasion in defense… of soul food.

He’ll be speaking tonight at a virtual event hosted by the Camden County Library system as part of Black History Month. The talk is titled, “Does Soul Food Need a Warning Label?”

Miller, the food writer, said the short answer is “No.”

“There are really two steady drum beats against soul food,” said Miller, the author of “Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time.” “One is: It’s slave food not worthy of celebration. The other is: If you eat enough of it, it’s going to kill you.”

Miller lives in Denver, and will be hosting a one-hour Zoom session at 7 p.m. on Thursday with people who register in advance with the Camden County Library.

Miller won the James Beard Award in 2014 for his book that praises soul food, both for its history and nutrition. He traced the basic ingredients of the culinary tradition – collard greens, okra, black-eyed peas – as staple foods of enslaved Africans in the U.S., and even further back to diets in West Africa.

“There is quite a bit of disdain for soul food because the notion [that] soul food was what white people didn’t want – the white man’s garbage – has been prevalent for centuries. I’ve heard the criticism: ‘Why are you celebrating this food? By eating this food you are literally digesting white supremacy,’” Miller said.

“That’s one view, and it’s understandable why people have that view. But I would argue strongly against that,” he said. “To me, soul food is a story of resiliency, of ingenuity, and ultimately triumph – the idea that the very worst was thrown at African Americans, yet we survive and thrive.”