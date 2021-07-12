The troubling case of Hervis Rogers, a 62-year-old Black Texas resident facing up to 40 years in prison for illegally voting, is the latest front in the war for American democracy.

Having served time in prison for felony burglary, Rogers was still on parole when he voted in 2018. When he voted again in 2020, he waited more than six hours to cast his ballot and was interviewed by national media outlets as he stood in line. Last week, he was arrested after Texas’ attorney general said Rogers was ineligible to vote because he was still on felony parole.

Rogers, who said he was unaware of the restriction, was jailed and a national nonprofit called The Bail Project paid his $100,000 bail. Now, lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union are representing him as he faces maximums of 20 years each on two counts of illegal voting.

To be clear, this is about much more than a single case involving a man who was confused about the particulars of Texas voting law. This is about the meaning of American democracy. Is ours a system in which each person has an equal voice in determining the direction of our society, or is it a system in which power and influence are concentrated in the hands of the few? The answers to those questions will determine where we go as a country, but there is little doubt that the effort to mute Black voices is persistent, present, and real.