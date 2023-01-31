ATM explodes in another theft attempt in Philadelphia

    • January 30, 2023
An ATM exploded early in the morning on Monday in the Parkside neighborhood of Philly. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An ATM exploded in the Parkside section of Philadelphia in yet another case of someone trying to take off with the cash.

It happened at North 56th and Media streets at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police found the ATM blown up on the sidewalk.

It is unclear if any cash was taken.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was called in to investigate.

Licenses and Inspections also responded to check if the building has structural damage.

