10 people rescued after blaze damages 6 homes in Atlantic City

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters responded to a massive blaze in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

Officials say the flames broke out just after 1 p.m. on Belfield Avenue.

At least six homes were damaged in the fire, each with multiple units inside.

Police and fire crews say at least 10 people were rescued from the scene, and three were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The other residents refused medical treatment, officials say.

Fire crews say the blaze was placed under control.

There is also no word yet on what started the fire.