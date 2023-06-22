Donate

10 people rescued after blaze damages 6 homes in Atlantic City

Firefighters responded to a massive blaze in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 21, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters responded to a massive blaze in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

Officials say the flames broke out just after 1 p.m. on Belfield Avenue.

At least six homes were damaged in the fire, each with multiple units inside.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Police and fire crews say at least 10 people were rescued from the scene, and three were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The other residents refused medical treatment, officials say.

Fire crews say the blaze was placed under control.

There is also no word yet on what started the fire.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate