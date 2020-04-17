At Sayre High, pandemic puts the brakes on college aspirations

But Timms also wonders about the quality of instruction to come. This school year might be a rubber-stamp affair, he said, with students getting promoted to the next grade even if they didn’t learn much. This year’s transcripts may not be worth much to a college admissions office, he said.

“I think they’re passing everybody regardless, ain’t they?” asked Timms. “Even the kid that’s failing should get passed. Otherwise, how you gonna get through this?”

Hardest on most vulnerable

In the month since what some Sayre students call simply “the corona” upended American life, the nation’s college and universities have been scrambling to respond.

Campuses have been closed, ending student visits. SAT tests have been cancelled through June, and may be held online next fall. It’s not even clear how many campuses will be open come September.

Likewise, families are rethinking their own priorities. A national survey found that “four out of 10 parents say the COVID-19 crisis may prompt their children to delay going to college.” The study by Philadelphia’s Brian Communications surveyed 405 families who were “likely” to send students to college.

In Philadelphia, college counselors say the pandemic shutdown creates new challenges for students of all kinds, but especially for those who must overcome financial and social hurdles to succeed in college.

Paula Crawford is a counselor at the U School, a small citywide admissions high school with a focus on project-based learning and college preparation. Crawford said she’s seen Philadelphia students successfully defeat all sorts of challenges, and with help, they can beat this one, too.

“They are resilient. These seniors were all born while we were grieving 9/11. That was their transition into the world,” Crawford said. “I really want to believe that as long as the adults keep motivating them, these are very resilient kids.”

But her students are frustrated and worried, Crawford said. The shutdown has gummed up the entire college preparation process, “especially for our most vulnerable students,” Crawford said. “This creates another barrier.”

Right now, freshmen and sophomores should be getting their introduction to college goals and options, Crawford said, and building relationships with the teachers and mentors whose support will be essential in the years to come. Juniors should be taking SATs and AP classes, exploring school options and career goals, and working on applications and essays.

And seniors should be visiting campuses and working out financial plans, Crawford said, even as they take part in milestone rituals as class trips, proms, and graduation.

The financial aspect is particularly challenging for current seniors, Crawford said. Many have already been accepted at one or more schools, but their final choices can depend on financial aid packages, which in turn can be affected by grades and SAT scores.

Likewise, the shutdown affects jobs and income for parents and students alike, Crawford said. That leaves many seniors unsure of what they’ll be able to pay come fall, Crawford said, and leaves her and her colleagues to fight hard to be “the barrier against apathy.”

“My kids have some grit to them, but this is something they’ve never had to deal with before,” she said.

The U School recently held a “virtual town hall” for seniors, and “the despair I heard in our children almost crippled me,” said Crawford. “This is affecting even students going to [trade] school or cosmetology school.”

At the nonprofit Philadelphia Futures, director of college access Oneda Horne specializes in helping vulnerable Philadelphia students get into college and stay there.

Horne says the coronavirus shutdown is vividly exposing longstanding inequities, including those around college access.

“It’s absolutely throwing old issues into the limelight,” said Horne, whose nonprofit organization works with about 300 students, many of whom are trying hard to keep their college plans on track. “We’re finding that our students really want to fill their time with meaningful activity,” she said. “They’re engaging with our staff at a much higher rate.”

Horne says the coronavirus has laid bare the advantages that wealthier districts offer their students in the highly competitive world of college admissions. After schools were closed statewide a month ago, districts with robust online learning programs were able to quickly return to “business as usual,” keeping students abreast of all the requirements for college preparation: instruction, grades, counseling, and planning.

Meanwhile poorer districts like Philadelphia’s have been forced to essentially stop teaching for weeks. College preparation has been left to students, families and whatever school staff they can connect with for informal support. All this could leave Philadelphia students at a “significant disadvantage” when it’s time to apply to college, Horne said, especially next year, when current juniors will have little or nothing to show from the current semester.

Even if students aren’t learning much, “colleges still have their requirements,” Horne said. “It’s been heaviest on our 9th to 11th graders, because their learning process has been so badly disrupted before they could produce evidence of their learning,” she said.

Horne said that current seniors face disruptions of their own. Many have already applied and been accepted at various schools, and much of the basic admissions machinery is still operating as usual. “Admission letters and financial aid letters are still on schedule,” said Horne.

But unlike in years past, once seniors are accepted, they’ll be unable to follow up by seeing campuses and meeting professors in person. “They’re making their decisions but they can’t make their campus visits.”

Horne said that she won’t be surprised to see more colleges relax their admissions policies to accommodate the millions of students nationwide whose 2020 school year has been a near washout. Many mid-level schools have already gone “SAT optional” to level the playing field, she said, and in response to the pandemic, some highly selective colleges like Swarthmore and Haverford have joined them – at least temporarily.

But for now, with so much changing so fast, Horne said she’s advising current juniors to keep prepping for the SATs, even if it’s not clear when they’ll be offered again or whether they’ll even be necessary.

“We’re still messaging to juniors, plan on taking it,” Horne said.