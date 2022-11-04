Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

Peña had three hits, including an RBI single in the first and an eighth-inning single that set up Yordan Alvarez’s run-scoring groundout. He made a leaping catch at shortstop to foil the Phillies in the third, then regained the lead an inning later with his fourth postseason homer. He’s the first rookie shortstop ever to go deep in the Fall Classic.

After Jean Segura’s one-out RBI single off Rafael Montero in the eighth, Ryan Pressly escaped a first-and-third jam by striking out Brandon Marsh and Schwarber on a nearly 100 mph one-hopper that was snagged over first base by Mancini.

The backup first baseman was playing defense for the first time since Oct. 5. He had pinch hit in the top half of the inning after 2021 Gold Glove winner Yuli Gurriel got into a collision during a rundown. Mancini fell into foul territory and reached back with his left foot to touch the bag on Schwarber’s rip.

McCormick helped Pressly finish a five-out save. The center fielder made a leaping backhand catch against the chain-link fence in right-center on J.T. Realmuto for the second out of the ninth.

“I thought he hit it out,” McCormick said.

After Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch, Nick Castellanos grounded out, ending a 3-hour, 57-minute thriller.

After a day off, Game 6 is Saturday night in Houston. Of previous Series tied 2-2, the Game 5 victory has won 31 of 47 times.

Verlander is among just five Astros remaining from the team caught using video to steal signs in ’17. He had been 0-6 with an unseemly 6.07 ERA in eight Series starts dating to his rookie season with Detroit in 2006, a blotch in the career of 244-game winner likely to earn his third Cy Young Award this season.

Pitching with an extra day of rest for his arm and stubble on his face, the 39-year-old right-hander gave up just the one run and four hits over five innings with four walks and six strikeouts — including four in a row in the fourth and fifth. He lowered that Series ERA to 5.63.

Philadelphia loaded the bases in the second on Segura’s single and pair of walks. Verlander wiggled out of trouble when he struck out Rhys Hoskins on a slider, then steadied himself.

He pitched with unusual care, throwing exclusively fastballs in 17 pitches to Harper over three plate appearances.

After Harper doubled on the last of those with two outs in the fifth, Verlander and Castellanos faced off in an epic 10-pitch at-bat. After trying two fastballs, two curveballs and his only changeup of the night, Verlander threw his fifth slider of the plate appearance and retired Castellanos on a flyout to short left, pumping a fist twice in excitement.

That was Verlander’s 94th pitch. Dusty Baker, nearing his first title in a quarter-century as a major league manager, went to his bullpen.

Astros pitchers struck out 12, raising their two-game total to 26.