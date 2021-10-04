Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca will issue back pay with interest to 23 Hispanic women working in primary care sales out of the company’s North American headquarters in Wilmington. Another 295 women working at the site as specialty care sales reps will also get back pay with interest.

The payments come after a Dept. of Labor investigation found all 318 women were being paid less than their counterparts in similar positions, a violation of federal race and gender discrimination rules.