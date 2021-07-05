As travel resumes, PHL airport workers in line for pay boost for health benefits

As hundreds of thousands of people streamed through Philadelphia International Airport this holiday weekend, the workers handling baggage, driving shuttle buses, and pushing wheelchairs had reason to perform their tasks with a bit more optimism.

Philadelphia City Council passed a bill in late June to increase salaries for airport workers to the city’s prevailing wage of $15.06 an hour, plus an additional $4.54 to go toward health care costs. A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney said he is still reviewing the legislation.

It’s the latest in a decadelong push by unions, and later backed by city officials, to lift compensation for laborers at the travel hub. The lowest-paid workers were already set to get to a $15-an-hour wage by July 2022 because of earlier legislation, but the health care subsidy is new.

“This legislation is about economic justice, but also, as we all have seen during the pandemic, the health disparities that exist,” said City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who is the lead sponsor and whose district includes the airport.

The airlines, who are tenants at the airport, hire subcontractors to handle much of the day-to-day operation. According to a 2013 survey by 32BJ SEIU, the union local, the majority of these workers are Black, a group that has also contracted and died from the coronavirus at higher rates than other races.

Prevailing wage standards will also set the number of paid holidays to at least 10 per year, as well as standardize paid vacation and sick time minimums.