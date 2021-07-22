As Philadelphia City Council considers barring officers from stopping drivers for minor traffic violations, a community organization is trying to help Black Philadelphians avoid getting stopped at all or having a potentially violent interaction with police if they are.

More than 20 residents gathered at a South Philly event hall on Wednesday for an informal conversation with police about car stops in a city where police disproportionately pull over Black drivers for minor traffic offenses.

The hourlong discussion, hosted by the Young Chances Foundation and the 17th Police District, covered some lesser-known violations that can get drivers pulled over, including having an air-freshener dangling from your rear-view mirror (it’s considered an obstruction to the driver’s vision) or having your windows tinted too much. These are the types of violations the bill, sponsored by City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, seeks to prevent officers from using as reasons to stop drivers.

“If an officer wants to be petty, they have a legal right to be petty,” said community relations Officer Kimberlee Hickinson.