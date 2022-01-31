As Jersey Shore digs out from the blizzard, taking stock of ‘the power of the ocean’

Jersey Shore towns are dealing with the aftermath of a nor’easter that left many places under a foot and a half of snow.

The National Weather Service officially confirmed a blizzard along the New Jersey coast, in places like Atlantic City, Wildwood, Cape May, and even in parts of Delaware. The agency defines a “blizzard” as a snowstorm that lasts longer than three hours, with sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or higher, and visibility reduction of less than a quarter-mile due to falling or blowing snow.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts reached up to 49 mph in Atlantic City.

Climate change in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. is associated with more frequent and more severe storms. Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly noted that warming oceans can lead to more low-pressure systems, which he said largely contributes to extreme weather events along the coast.

“When we get these coastal storms, these nor’easters … those are just centers of low pressure, and typically the stronger that area of low pressure, the more significant the storm, the heavier the precipitation, the stronger the winds,” he said.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, following this latest storm, the Jersey Shore has now seen more snow this month than Burlington, Vermont. That said, O’Brien cautioned directly attributing this storm to the impacts of global warming.