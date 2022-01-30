Snow quickly piles up after blizzard hits Jersey shore

The NWS said it will conduct further analysis in the coming days to determine if any inland zones reached blizzard conditions during the nor’easter.

Atlantic City Response

After a long 24 hours of blizzard conditions at the Jersey Shore, officials called their storm response a success.

“We are in much better shape today than we were yesterday,” Scott Evans, Atlantic City Emergency Management Coordinator, said Saturday.

The Jersey Shore got slammed by the powerful nor’easter, with Atlantic City getting 16 inches of snow. Many people said they were taken off guard.

“I was in shock,” said Krystyna Sarno of Elmwood Park, NJ. “I said, ‘Oh my lord, how am I getting home?’ But hopefully, everything is going to turn out (OK).”

“Heck no, I don’t like snow,” said Gill Reid of Atlantic City. “Seventy (degrees) all year round, that’s my type of weather.”