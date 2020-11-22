As COVID limits come back, Philly residents accept the disappointing new reality

The official start of the holiday season is just around the corner, but the gift we all want — an end to pandemic life — is likely several months away.

Despite promising news this week from pharmaceutical companies developing coronavirus vaccines, positive COVID-19 cases are surging throughout the country and could continue to climb as colder weather pushes people indoors.

In Philadelphia, the Health Department is routinely reporting hundreds of new cases a day, prompting the city to tighten its restrictions on social gatherings and shut down indoor dining, movie theaters and museums until at least New Years.

For residents of Pennsylvania’s biggest city, it’s a disappointing and frustrating reality, especially during a time of year typically filled with visits from extended family and out-of-town friends.

Sara Mackell’s Thanksgiving table is usually jammed with more than 40 people. This year, she’ll only be eating with her parents and fiance.

“It’s a big change, but it’s a necessary change. It’s safer this way,” Mackell said Saturday as she stood in line to buy pies from a farmstand by Rittenhouse Square.

The 26-year-old Fairmount resident feels the same way about her teaching job in Montgomery County going virtual.

Last week, the Montgomery County Board of Health unanimously passed an order that will shutter all school buildings for two weeks starting Monday, Nov. 23. Officials hope the ruling, which hundreds of parents and other residents spoke out against, will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms and the larger community, which has been hard hit by the virus.

“It’s a complete and total change I was not prepared for, but hopefully it’s not going for that much longer,” said Mackell, a speech-language pathologist for pre-K students.

Overall though, Mackell said, she feels fortunate: She’s healthy. She doesn’t have any pre-existing conditions that make her vulnerable to becoming infected with COVID-19.

Philadelphia has recorded nearly 60,000 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. More than a third of them have come since the start of October, according to city data.